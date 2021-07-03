Maserati has presented the latest addition to its Fuoriserie Program and it's a spectacular paintwork issue. It is an off-beat creation called the Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition that is made in collaboration with Massimo Bottura. Bottura is a Trident ambassador and a famous Italian chef. The Maserati Levante unveiled by the automaker is a curiously wild-looking SUV that is an explosion of creativity and above all of the colour. The resulting product has been described as “a rare display of freedom of expression and the visual impact of a life lived in vivid colours.”

The Maserati X Bottura Levante is designed to evoke a sense of an artist's vivid colour palette in the eyes of the onlooker. Splashes of an array of bright and bold colours envelop the Blu Stradale exterior of the SUV. It extends up to the car's centre console as well as the dashboard. For the chef, who is a celebrated name among Italian cuisine lovers, the creation is a representation of the days when he would race in the vintage cars in the Emilian countryside. He remembered that those vehicles were often wrapped with splashes of mud.

Reid Bigland, Maserati CEO, on the company’s website, said, ““Massimo has shown true genius in expressing a modern or even futuristic vision of this tradition in every flavour, without ever betraying its origins. All this is very close to the Maserati tradition of designing, developing and building cars here in Italy that can excite and delight their drivers all over the world.”

The Maserati Fuoriserie customisation program, with its choicest options, allows the customer to have their favourite model personalised as per their style and creativity. Maserati Fuoriserie is viewed as a blank canvas and the automaker offers a wide scope of creativity, leaving so much to the inspiration of the customer. It allows the customers to become trendsetters in their own rights as they get an opportunity to wear their self-expression proudly.

Levante is the first Maserati SUV and accepts no boundaries, making it the perfect blank sheet for a solid burst of energy. In the top-of-the-range Trofeo trim, and a V8 engine capable of generating 580 hp, it unites performance, fun to drive and speed.

Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura was unveiled during Motor Valley Fest 2021 in Modena.

