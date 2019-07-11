Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maserati Levante Trofeo to be Launched in India by the End of 2019

India will be amongst the first right-hand drive markets to receive units of the Maserati Levante Trofeo.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
Maserati Levante Trofeo to be Launched in India by the End of 2019
Maserati Levante Trofeo . (Image source: Maserati)
Loading...

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati is all set for the India launch of the first Levante built around a V8 engine, by the end of 2019. India will be amongst the first right-hand drive markets to receive units of the Trofeo.

The Levante Trofeo is equipped with one of the most powerful engines ever fitted in a Maserati. A 3.8-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that has been engineered to perfectly mate with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and delivers an astounding 590 hp at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm of peak torque at 2,250 – 5,000 rpm. Like all Maserati petrol engines, this V8 is produced by Ferrari in Maranello.

The sculpted sport seats feature a premium full grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather available in black, red and tan, all with contrast stitching and “Trofeo” logo stitched on the headrests.

Specific details of the Levante Trofeo, like the lower splitter, the side blades in the front air intakes, the side skirt inserts and the rear extractor, are made of ultralight, high-gloss carbon fibre, further underlining this model's racing look. The hood is new, featuring two air intakes for better cylinder head cooling. Inside the Levante Trofeo cabin, a wealth of elegant features create an environment of pure luxury.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Loading...
