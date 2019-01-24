Maserati Levante Vulcano Limited Edition to Have Only 150 Models for Sale in Europe and Asia

Maserati had earlier revealed the Levante Vulcano, a limited edition version of the Levante S with only 150 models available for purchase in Europe and Asia. This luxurious SUV comes with one of two powertrain options, a 350 hp twin-turbo V8 engine or a 430 hp alternative. The latter is identical to the standard Levante S engine which boasts a top speed of 264 km/h (about 164 mph) with a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.2 seconds.The limited edition model features the same dual-cast Brembo braking system as the S. In fact, the only new details that come with the Vulcano are strictly cosmetic. The matte "Grigio Lava" finish that "highlights the Trident SUV's sporty lines" is completed with glossy black accents, laminated privacy windows, a new set of 21-inch Helios wheels, and red brake caliper to match the vibrant interior upholstery options.Owners will have the opportunity to order heated, ventilated full-grain leather seats in black with red stitching -- a nod to the model's "'volcanic' personality." To further enhance the exclusivity of the Vulcano, the interior, gearshift paddles, and steering wheel insert are trimmed in high-gloss carbon fiber. Sources indicate that the model is available now in the UK starting at £93,000, or about $120,000 (85.55 lakh).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.