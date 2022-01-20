Maserati MC20 Supercar India Launch Timeline Confirmed For Q3 2022

It’s not just the Levante Hybrid that’s making its way to India. Maserati India also confirmed their gorgeous MC20 sportscar would also be making its way to our shores, albeit in Q3 2022. Earlier reports suggested a timeline for Q1 2022. The Italian automaker is even set to unveil a convertible version of the MC20 very soon. The MC20, itself, was unveiled back in September 2020, and comes with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 that produces a whopping 630PS of power and 730Nm of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed DCT and can do the 0-100km/hr sprint in just 2.9 seconds! Top speed? 325km/hr.

The MC20 even has an extremely lightweight car under 1,500 kg (kerb weight), and thanks to its power output of 630 hp it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp. FYI, the Maserati MC20 design was produced in about 24 months, with the involvement from the outset, in an innovative approach, of a team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab and designers from the Maserati Style Centre.

It’s even to enable coupé and convertible versions and for full-electric power. It was launched internationally with six colour options - Bianco Audace, Giallo Genio, Rosso Vincente, Blu Infinito, Nero Enigma and Grigio Mistero.

On the inside, there are two 10-inch screens: one for the cockpit and the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus MIA). carbon fibre-clad central console, with just a few features: the wireless smartphone charger, the driving mode selector (GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and a fifth, ESC Off, which deactivates the control functions), two-speed selection buttons, the power window controls, the Multimedia System controls, and a handy storage compartment underneath the armrest.

All the other controls are on the steering wheel, with the ignition button on the left and the launch control on the right.

Both visually and conceptually, Maserati has made strong references to the MC12, the car that marked Maserati’s racing comeback in 2004. In the same way as its predecessor, MC20, with its explicitly racing soul clear from its name alone, announces the intention to return to the world of racing.

