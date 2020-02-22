Maserati Names New Super Sports Car MC20, Will Mark their Return to Racing: Watch Video

The name of the eagerly-anticipated Maserati super sports car has been announced, and it will be named MC20. The car was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, will be built at the historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti and will have its worldwide debut at the end of May in Modena. The Italian luxury automaker shared the name announcement on their social media handles. MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020, the year which marks the start of a new phase in Maserati’s history.

The first racing car to wear the Trident logo was the Tipo 26, where the number indicated the year of manufacture, and in the same way, the MC20 will be the first car born in the new Era of the Modena firm.

The super sports car is the natural evolution of the highly successful MC12, the car that in 2004 marked Maserati’s return to racing after 37 years. The MC12 won 22 races (including 3 victories in the 24 Hours of Spa) and 14 Championship titles across Constructors’ Championship, Drivers’ Championship and Teams’ Championships in the FIA GT from 2004 to 2010.

Maserati will return to the world of racing with the new MC20.

The model will be built at the Modena Plant where modernization works are already in progress on the production line, which will also accommodate its advanced electric powertrain. At the same time, to further complete the production areas at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant, work has already started on a paint shop, a completely new feature for the facility, which will be equipped with advanced innovative low environmental impact technologies.

