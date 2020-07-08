Maserati Unveils Nettuno 3.0-litre F1 Engine With 630 HP Output for MC20 Sportscar

Maserati has unveiled its new Nettuno F1 engine. The new engine will power the MC20 super sportscar that will make its world premiere in September. The unit was designed at Maserati’s Modena facilities: the Maserati Innovation Lab on Via Emilia Ovest, the workshops on Via Delle Nazioni (Maserati Corse’s historic base) and developed at the Engine Hub, situated at the famous Viale Ciro Menotti address where it will be built. Currently, the new production line and new paint shop are being modified to host the much-anticipated MC20.







At the launch, new models will be revealed, which will go into production in the coming years, and innovative propulsion systems, as well as ambitious programmes developed by the Casa del Tridente, will be announced.







The new power unit is a V90° architecture, with a 3-litre, 6-cylinder twin-turbo, and features a dry-sump (a classic solution on super sportscars). It delivers 630 PS at 7500rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 3000rpm.







The soul of the engine is the innovative pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs. This technology is derived from Formula 1 and is now available, for the first time, on an engine destined for the road.







The engine has three main features include:







The pre-chamber: A combustion chamber is set between the central electrode and the traditional combustion chamber and connected by a series of specially-designed holes.







Lateral sparkplug: A traditional sparkplug acts as a support to ensure constant combustion when the engine is operating at a level that doesn’t need the pre-chamber to kick in.







Twin injection system – Direct and indirect: linked to the fuel supply pressure at 350bar, the system reduces noise low down on the rev range, lowering emissions and improving consumption.

Also Watch:





It is strategically important and supported by the Innovation Lab, which, thanks to virtual analysis, has allowed development and planning times to be notably reduced.







The new “Made in Modena” engine, a traditional 90° V6, has been taken to unheard-of power and torque levels and will be used for the first time on the MC20 super sportscar. The MC20 will take Maserati back to the world of racing.