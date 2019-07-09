Massive Crackdown on Fancy and Illegal Number Plates, 1457 Vehicles Fined in Noida
Some of the vehicles were issued challans for having casteist, fancy, lewd comments on their number plates and rear windows.
1457 vehicles were fined for having illegal number plates and lewd comments written on the car. (Image source: Twitter/SSP Noida)
Eight people were arrested and over 1,450 vehicles penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday evening for violations of traffic rules, including having number plates with names, caste or other unauthorised writings on them, police Another 99 vehicles were impounded across Gautam Buddh Nagar for not having valid documents during the police crackdown, a part of a special campaign to decongest city roads that began at 6.30 pm, a senior official said.
"Eight people have been arrested during the seventh edition of our 'Operation Clean'," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI. "As many as 1,457 vehicles were issued challans for various violations. Of them, 977 were two-wheelers, while 480 were four-wheelers. The violations included having black films on cars, having unauthorised writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties, etc. Another 99 vehicles, 91 of them two-wheelers, were impounded for not having requisite license and documents," Krishna said.
3 hr #OperationClean 7 against those 2/4 wheelers on whose no plates casteist/fancy/lewd comments are written. Total 1,457 vehicles challaned & their No plates removed @dgpup @UPGovt @noidapolice @adgzonemeerut @Uppolice @igrangemeerut @ANINewsUP pic.twitter.com/pEK11IMVVL— SSP NOIDA (@sspnoida) July 7, 2019
Some of the vehicles were issued challans for having casteist, fancy, lewd comments on their number plates and rear windows, the SSP said, adding that the police removed such number plates. He said 76 checkpoints were set up across the district for the drive and the action was initiated against the offenders under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Last week, the district police launched its "Operation Clean" under which it arrested 474 people during a three-hour campaign on Saturday for drinking at public places and drunk driving.
Nearly 200 vehicles were towed away and over 2,400 penalised on Friday after they were found parked illegally at prominent commercial areas, while on Wednesday, the police had seized 1,174 auto-rickshaws and tempos plying illegally. On Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC WC 19: 'Rohit Sharma Has Been Beautifully' Say Kane Williamson
- The OnePlus 7 Pro Now Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update: Everything You Need to Know
- Hyundai Kona Electric Car to Launch in India Today: Here's All You Need to Know
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s