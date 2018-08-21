Massive Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Cars in August 2018 – Rs 1 Lakh Off on Pre-Facelift Ciaz Sedan

Maruti discounts. (Source)

Maruti Suzuki India, is offering huge discounts on almost complete model range ahead of the festive season. The leading automaker in India, Maruti Suzuki’s special monsoon discounts in August 2018 ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 Lakh, including cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discount and more. Almost all the vehicles fall under the benefits offered by Maruti Suzuki including cars like pre facelift Ciaz, Alto 800 and K10, Wahon R AMT, Ignis and more.The maximum discount on offer is on the pre-facelift Ciaz mid-size sedan that is offered with a cash discount upto Rs 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and special corporate discount of Rs 10,000 on both petrol and diesel variants, totaling to Rs 1 Lakh.Another Nexa product with high discount is the Ignis hatchback in both petrol and diesel variants, with cash discounts of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 3,100 while special corporate discounts are at Rs 5,000.Rs 25,000 discounts are offered on the Celerio AMT, which is sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, along with Rs 3000 exchange bonus and Rs 5100 special bonus. The Alto K10 gets a cash discount of Rs 17,000 while buyers of the Alto K10 AMT can avail cash discounts upto Rs 22,000.There are two exchange rates on offer – a special exchange bonus on all models of passenger cars from 0 – 7 years ranges from Rs 20,000-30,000 and exchange bonus on cars older than 7 years ranges from Rs 10,000-25,000.Only Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift models are not available with any cash benefits, but have a special exchange bonus offer of Rs 10,000.