English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Massive Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Cars in August 2018 – Rs 1 Lakh Off on Pre-Facelift Ciaz Sedan
Almost all the vehicles fall under the benefits offered by Maruti Suzuki including cars like pre facelift Ciaz, Alto 800 and K10, Wahon R AMT, Ignis and more.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki India, is offering huge discounts on almost complete model range ahead of the festive season. The leading automaker in India, Maruti Suzuki’s special monsoon discounts in August 2018 ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 Lakh, including cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discount and more. Almost all the vehicles fall under the benefits offered by Maruti Suzuki including cars like pre facelift Ciaz, Alto 800 and K10, Wahon R AMT, Ignis and more.
The maximum discount on offer is on the pre-facelift Ciaz mid-size sedan that is offered with a cash discount upto Rs 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and special corporate discount of Rs 10,000 on both petrol and diesel variants, totaling to Rs 1 Lakh.
Maruti discounts. (Source)
Another Nexa product with high discount is the Ignis hatchback in both petrol and diesel variants, with cash discounts of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 3,100 while special corporate discounts are at Rs 5,000.
Rs 25,000 discounts are offered on the Celerio AMT, which is sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, along with Rs 3000 exchange bonus and Rs 5100 special bonus. The Alto K10 gets a cash discount of Rs 17,000 while buyers of the Alto K10 AMT can avail cash discounts upto Rs 22,000.
There are two exchange rates on offer – a special exchange bonus on all models of passenger cars from 0 – 7 years ranges from Rs 20,000-30,000 and exchange bonus on cars older than 7 years ranges from Rs 10,000-25,000.
Only Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift models are not available with any cash benefits, but have a special exchange bonus offer of Rs 10,000.
Source
Also Watch
The maximum discount on offer is on the pre-facelift Ciaz mid-size sedan that is offered with a cash discount upto Rs 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and special corporate discount of Rs 10,000 on both petrol and diesel variants, totaling to Rs 1 Lakh.
Maruti discounts. (Source)
Another Nexa product with high discount is the Ignis hatchback in both petrol and diesel variants, with cash discounts of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 3,100 while special corporate discounts are at Rs 5,000.
Rs 25,000 discounts are offered on the Celerio AMT, which is sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, along with Rs 3000 exchange bonus and Rs 5100 special bonus. The Alto K10 gets a cash discount of Rs 17,000 while buyers of the Alto K10 AMT can avail cash discounts upto Rs 22,000.
There are two exchange rates on offer – a special exchange bonus on all models of passenger cars from 0 – 7 years ranges from Rs 20,000-30,000 and exchange bonus on cars older than 7 years ranges from Rs 10,000-25,000.
Only Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift models are not available with any cash benefits, but have a special exchange bonus offer of Rs 10,000.
Source
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Hina Khan Sweats It Out In Gym, Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Woman Tricks Unsuspecting Men on Tinder Into a Dating Competition, Hunger Games Style
- How the Western Media Dissected the News of Desi Girl Priyanka and Disney Boy Nick's Engagement
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...