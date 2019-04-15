Massive Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Cars, Save Upto Rs 75000 on Ertiga, Wagon R and More

Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts on its cars sold through the Arena chain of dealership. The discounts are not applicable on Nexa cars and benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on select models are up for grabs. The Arena dealership retails cars like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Wagon R among others. The discounts are valid for this month only and can be availed mostly on the previous generation models.The most attractive discounts on offer is on the previous generation of the Ertiga MPV, which is getting benefits as high as Rs 75000 to clear out the stocks. The discounts however are on the diesel variants only. The previous generation Wagon R is also getting heavy discounts to a tune of Rs 60000 on the previous generation model. Maruti recently launched the all-new Wagon R in India and in order to clear the inventory, hefty discounts are being offered. These discounts comprises of exchange bonus among others.The sales of Maruti’s best-selling car has seen some downward trend in the recent few months and the 800 cc model is facing a lot of competition. Maruti is offering discounts as high as Rs 50000 on select variants. Given the price of the car, these discounts are the highest among all the Maruti cars. Not only the 800 cc, but the K10 (1.0-litre) model is also on heavy discounts with the same amount of benefits.Among other cars to receive heavy discounts are the Celerio, Dzire and Swift, all of which getting benefits close to Rs 50000, including cash benefits, exchange offers and corporate discounts. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is also on discount and is attracting offers upto Rs 35000.These discounts vary from dealer to dealer and are subject to availability till the stock last. So you need to hurry to avail the benefits.