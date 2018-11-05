English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
With hefty discounts offered by many car manufacturers in India, we compile a list of the top offers on Diwali 2018.
Diwali. (Image: News18.com)
The ongoing auspicious yearly festive season that started in India with Dussehra celebrations in October, 2018 will soon be over by the end of November. Automakers started rolling out massive discounts exceeding Rs 1 Lakh including cash benefits, exchange bonus and many other benefits, resulting to a maximum discount of Rs 10 Lakh. With Diwali 2018 just around the corner, buyers will be visiting the car showrooms in good numbers to buy their favorite car. From cars like Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to Hyundai Grand i10 and even Maruti Suzuki Celerio, there are many cars on massive discounts and we have compiled a list of all these discounts to help you save on your next big buy. Here are the Diwali Discounts on Cars this November 2018!
Mahindra Rexton
Discount Upto – Rs 9.50 Lakh
Mahindra is all set to launch the flagship Y400 SUV, recently named as Alturas in India on coming 24th November, 2018 and will replace the existing Rexton selling under the Mahindra owned Ssangyong brand with the Mahindra badged Alturas G4. Before Mahindra starts selling the new SUV, they are offering a massive discount on the Ssangyong Rexton upto Rs 9.5 Lakh, which brings down the price below Rs 20 Lakh.
Mahindra Rexton. (Image: News18.com)
Nissan Terrano
Discount Upto – Rs 1.20 Lakh
While compact SUVs are in demand for the last couple of years and doing extremely well, with every product finding their own buyers, including products like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano somewhat found it extremely difficult to get good reviews among of buyers. Now that Nissan has announced a restructure in the India operations, with a focus on premium cars only, Terrano is on a hefty discount of Rs 1.20 Lakh, including special discount for doctors and students, and a gold coin.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Discount Upto – Rs 1 Lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback that has always been among the top selling cars in India. The no-nonsense cabin, tall-boy design and Maruti’s brand make the Wagon R famous among the buyers. While the sales of the hatchback on full swing, some of the dealers are offering discounts as high as Rs 1 Lakh, depending on stocks. Maruti will launch the new model in India by 2019. The discount includes cash benefits and exchange bonus both.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Honda BR-V
Discount Upto – Rs 1 Lakh
Honda BR-V, the budget SUV offering from the Japanese car maker failed to take-off in India. To push the sales, Honda is offering a massive discount of Rs 1 Lakh, comprising of cash discounts, exchange amount, insurance and more. Honda BR-V has always been a competent SUV in the market but is not able to find any more customers in the current days.
Hyundai Grand i10
Discount Upto – Rs 85000
With the arrival of new Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i10 has somewhat left behind in the hatchback race. Hyundai is offering the current gen model with benefits up to Rs 85000, including cash benefits, and exchange bonus. Also, its sedan sibling Xcent is now being offered with the same benefits of up to Rs 1 Lakh.
Hyundai Grand i10. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Discount Upto – Rs 85000
While the numbers say otherwise, Maruti Suzuki Celerio has not been a popular choice among affordable car buyers in India. Cars like Wagon R is more popular, and with Tata Tiago coming into play, Maruti Suzuki Celerio sales took a backseat. Now many dealers are offering hefty discounts on the hatchback including cash discounts, exchange bonus and insurance offers.
*Note - Discounts may vary from city to city
Discounts may vary from dealer to dealer
All quotations sourced from advertisements by manufacturers.
