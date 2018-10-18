Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More

The auspicious yearly festive season has started in India with Dussehra celebrations tomorrow on 19th October, 2018. Automakers have started rolling out massive discounts exceeding Rs 1 Lakh including cash benefits, exchange bonus and many other benefits, resulting to a maximum discount of Rs 9.5 Lakh. From cars like Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to Hyundai Grand i10 and even Maruti Suzuki Celerio, there are many cars on massive discounts and we have compiled a list of all these discounts to help you save on your next big buy. Here are the Dussehra Discounts on Cars this October 2018!Mahindra is all set to launch the flagship Y400 SUV in India on coming 19th November, 2018 and will replace the existing Rexton selling under the Mahindra owned Ssangyong brand with the Mahindra badged Rexton/ XUV700/ Y400, whatever the name Mahindra decides. Before Mahindra starts selling the new SUV, they are offering a massive discount on the Ssangyong Rexton upto Rs 9.5Lakh, which brings down the price below Rs 20 Lakh.The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback that has always been among the top selling cars in India. The no-nonsense cabin, tall-boy design and Maruti’s brand make the Wagon R famous among the buyers. While the sales of the hatchback on full swing, some of the dealers are offering discounts as high as Rs 1.85 Lakh, depending on stocks. Maruti will launch the new model in India by 2019. The discount includes cash benefits and exchange bonus both.Honda CR-V, the premium SUV from the Japanese car maker recently received a major update in India. To clear the pending stock of the pre facelift model, Honda is offering a massive discount of Rs 1.5 Lakh, comprising of cash discounts, exchange amount, insurance and more. Honda CR-V has always been a competent premium SUV in the market but is not able to find any more customers in the current days.With the arrival of new Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i10 has somewhat left behind in the hatchback race. Hyundai is offering the current gen model with benefits up to Rs 1.35 Lakh, including cash benefits, and exchange bonus. Also, its sedan sibling Xcent is now being offered with the same benefits of up to Rs 1 Lakh.While numbers say otherwise, Maruti Suzuki Celerio has not been a popular choice among affordable car buyers in India. Cars like Wagon R is more popular, and with Tata Tiago coming into play, Maruti Suzuki Celerio sales took a backseat. Now many dealers are offering hefty discounts on the hatchback including cash discounts, exchange bonus and insurance offers.While compact SUVs are in demand for the last couple of years and doing extremely good, with every product finding their own buyers, including products like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano somewhat found it extremely difficult to get good among of buyers. Now that Nissan has announced a restructure in the India operations, with a focus on premium cars only, Terrano is on a hefty discount of Rs 1.25 Lakh.