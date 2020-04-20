AUTO

2-MIN READ

Massive Traffic Jams on Roads as Covid-19 Lockdown Relaxation Comes Into Effect, Twitter Responds

Traffic on DND Road. (Image source: Twitter/Dr. Yudhyavir Singh)

In light of the rapid spread of the disease in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will not relax the Delhi lockdown for at least a week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
India has crossed 17,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and in order to curb the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3 with a few relaxation measures from April 20.

However, in light of the rapid spread of the disease in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will not relax the Delhi lockdown for at least a week. The state accounts for 2 per cent of India’s population but accounts for 12 per cent of the overall reported cases in the country.

The Delhi health department has confirmed that 110 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the count in the national capital to 2,003. With two deaths, the fatalities jumped to 45.

However, in spite of the high risk in several cities across the country, streets have already started flooding with traffic. Citizens took to Twitter highlighting the issue, giving us a glimpse of the situation on ground.








