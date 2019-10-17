Mathura MP and Bollywood Actress Hema Malini Buys MG Hector SUV Worth Rs 12.48 Lakh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and veteran Bollywood actress, Hema Malini has added the MG Hector to her fleet of cars. According to the Facebook page of MG Motor Mumbai West, Hema Malini got the car on her 71st birthday on October 16. While is still not clear from the pictures as to which variant of the MG Hector the "Dream Girl" has purchased, a report says that the number plate and the details of the car imply that it is 2.0 Sharp variant that comes with a diesel engine. The report further said that the MG Hector has been registered to Hema Malini officially. In the video shared by MG Motor Mumbai West, Hema Malini said she is "extremely happy to get MG Hector". She further said that she has seen the SUV sometime back and her sister-in-law also suggested the MG Hector to her. She added that MG Hector was displayed at the airport too and she "really loved it" and she even went near the car to explore it properly.

Hema Malini further said that she wanted a car with "little height" so that she doesn't have to bend down. The veteran actor and politician added she likes to sit upright and look out while travelling on the road. She did forget to mention that MG Hector is also "good" for Mumbai roads. The MG Hector SUV, of which Hema Malini has become a new owner, is a top-end Sharp variant. It is equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, sunglass holder, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wipers, eight-colour ambient light system. These come in addition to 7-inch MID, powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, push-button start-stop system and electronic parking brake. Additionally, the SUV also has leather seats, power-adjustable front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, chrome finish on the door armrest and LED reading lamps.

Not just this, the SUV also offers 6 airbags among other safety features. The MG Hector also comes with 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems in place. The car comes enabled with Artificial Intelligence or AI, a system that can be used to control features of the vehicle with just voice commands. It is also equipped with live tracking system and remote-controlled features that can shut down the engine with the help of a connected smartphone. The car owner, with the help of smartphone, can even set the temperature in the car, which ensures a cooled cabin when he/she arrives in the SUV. The MG Hector is powered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is sourced from Fiat, same as the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier in the Indian market, the report said. It also added that in MG Hector, the diesel engine produces a maximum of 170 PS and peak torque of 350 Nm.

