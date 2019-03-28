Mavox Helmets Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 1,485

Sandhar Amkin Industries unveiled its flagship product of motorcycle and scooter helmets under the brand name of ‘Mavox,’ with the brand tagline ‘Nayi Soch Nayi Raftaar’. The company is also planning to introduce a range of functional, safety and lifestyle riding accessories. The 3 exclusive products in the range are OX10, OX11, and FX Max which come with features like UV resistant paint that maintains the premium finish; watertight interface visor for wet and rainy conditions, and a compact design structure for better stability of helmets, to name a few. The price of the helmets ranges from Rs 1,485 to Rs 3,000.The company says that Mavox helmets are focused on delivering the desired satisfaction to the consumer’s expectations for safe, thoughtfully designed yet accessible helmets. The two-wheeler helmet industry is an important growth opportunity as Indians are expecting products that are made with the newly revised ISI standard, and also deliver in terms of safety, style and most importantly value for money. The company has set up its pilot Manesar plant which has the capacity to manufacture over 2 million helmets per annum and will be adding capacity as required. The initial investment incurred by the project is Rs 250 million.Commenting on the announcement, Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, “While efforts are being made for the enforcement of certified two-wheeler helmets in India, we still have a way to go. Not surprisingly, most two-wheeler accidents in India result in head injuries. In such a situation, helmets that are not just accessible but highly protective and aesthetically designed at the same time are the need of the hour, and with Mavox we strive to deliver on that demand.”