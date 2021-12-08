Max Biaggi Breaks Own Record of World's Fastest Electric Motorcycle in Under 300-Kg Class

The fastest electric motorcycle Voxan Wattman claimed the new world record in the “partially streamlined electric motorcycle under 300 kg" class. The legendary MotoGP rider Max Biaggi rode a modified Venturi Voxan Wattman electric motorcycle down a decommissioned NASA runway in Florida.

In the process, Biaggi ended up breaking some of his previous electric motorcycle records, including 18 land-speed and a top speed of 283 mph over two runs. Biaggi, at the helm, also broke his own electric motorcycle speed record that he set last year by 30 mph margin, when he clocked 253mph on its previous version.

ALSO READ: Hyundai to Introduce 6 Battery Electric Vehicles in India by 2028

In the process, he broke 18 land-speed records for electric motorcycles, including top speed, averaging 283 mph over two runs, …

Recounting his experience, Biaggi said that the motivation behind attempting this was that he had started to believe Monegasque electric motorcycle constructor Voxan’s claims about its ability to build the bike better to break the record. In less than a year, Voxa successfully succeeded in lowering the motorcycle’s weight, while increasing its power and improving its stability.

In an interview with Road & Track, Biaggi said, “I saw that it started to be realistic, what Voxan was saying—that they could build the bike better to break the record. After that, it was all processed by testing and R&D until we could achieve the results.”

Also Watch:

Although reaching these speeds has dented the confidence of several riders who take on these challenges, Biaggi is undeterred. Reflecting on the challenge, he added, “It’s all about power, stability, and aerodynamics," Biaggi said. “You have so much turbulence. You think you can hold. But you can’t. You can’t even see well at this speed. You just try to focus on what is around you. You don’t look anymore at what is straight ahead. You need to look wider. It’s crazy."

Regarding his collaboration with the President of Venturi Gildo Pastor, the MotoGP veteran said, “He is not a dreamer. He’s a pioneer. If he thinks of something… after a few months or a few years, it starts to become reality," he said. “If something really teases me, and gives me the right adrenaline, I’ll accept.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.