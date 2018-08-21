Maxxis Rolls-Out First Tyre Consignment from Sanand Plant

Maxxis India, a sub-company of Maxxis Group, has rolled out its first two-wheeler tyres consignment from their recently set-up Sanand facility to Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI). The company has been supplying OEM tyres fitment to HMSI through its Vietnam facility since 2016. Maxxis currently serves as an OEM tyre supplier to Honda (Two-wheelers), Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep in India. Maxxis Rubber had also been selected as the original equipment tyre supplier to India’s number one selling model, Honda Activa, since 2015.Commenting on the event, Chun Hsuan Liu, Plant Head, Maxxis India, said, “This is a landmark moment for us at Maxxis India as we mark the first ‘Made in India’ consignment delivery to our long-standing partners Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Maxxis has set high standards in providing benchmarked product quality and customer service, globally and India will be no exception. While this is our first locally manufactured consignment to HMSI, Maxxis has been the preferred original equipment tyre supplier to Honda Activa since 2015.”Maxxis's facility in Sanand is currently dedicated to manufacturing two-wheeler tyres and tubes. According to the company, the facility is spread across a massive 106 acres and has a capacity to produce around 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day. The company also has plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.Maxxis is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, products from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years.