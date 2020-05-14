Maxxis T Razr Tyre Wins ‘A’ Design Award & Competition Under Best Auto Accessory Category

Maxxis Tyres added yet another milestone in its portfolio. T Razr Transformative Tyre by Maxxis became the Winner of the World’s Most Prestigious and Influential Design Accolade ‘A’ Design Award & Competition’ for the Best Automotive Accessories and Car Care Products Design category.

Conceptualised in 2018 in Taiwan, this 656mm x 240mm x 656mm T Razr tyre is developed for actively detecting different driving conditions and providing active signals to transform the contact area of the tyre to improve traction performance. The sport mode is designed for providing extra control ability on the tyres for the drivers to cope with unexpected road conditions whereas the charging function providing electricity the tyres need for transforming.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Jason Hong, R&D manager, Maxxis Tyres said, “It’s a matter of immense pride for the entire Maxxis family. This feat highlights Maxxis strong leadership and excellence in producing world-class, globally acclaimed tyres. T Razr is a tyre developed for actively driving conditions and providing active signals to transform the contact area of the tyres. T Razr not only provides extra control ability to cope with unexpected road conditions but also enhances the traction performance, which also guarantees the car with more stable handling while accelerating, decelerating, braking, and cornering. On the other hand, it also improves the strength of battery by restoring the power generated in driving. The award inspires us to further innovate to produce the world’s most enduring and smart tyres.”

