Maxxis To Provide S6000 Tyres to Hero MotoCorp in New OEM Parnership

Maxxis Group subsidiary, Maxxis India recently announced an OEM association with Hero MotoCorp. As a part of this association, Maxxis will supply 90/100-10 M6000 53J front & rear tyres to the bike manufacturer. The M6000 has been designed to provide extra strength and safety to scooters with specifically designed rubber formula on the tread that provides improved grip and traction. The first consignment has already been rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Chun-Hsuan Liu, Plant Head, Maxxis India, said, “This is indeed a great moment for us as we continue on fulfilling our India growth targets. It is a big step towards realising our vision of capturing 15% of India’s 2-wheeler tyre market by 2023. It demonstrates our technological prowess and the ability to offer high-quality products. This association will be pivotal to our overall growth and help us achieve our target to triple our production volume in FY19.”

“Maxxis has set high standards in providing benchmarked product quality and customer service, globally and India is no exception. The Sanand facility is equipped with technologies of the future that enable us to produce world-class quality products”, added Mr Liu, Plant Head, Maxxis India.

India market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top 5 tyre manufactures in the world by 2026. Maxxis India is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years. The company also has plans to set up 5 more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.