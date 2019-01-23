English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Maxxis Tyres Announces Strategic Partnership With Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India

Under this association, co-branded Maxxis tyres will now be available for sale at HMSI and Maxxis dealerships.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Maxxis Tyres Announces Strategic Partnership With Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India
Co-branded Maxxis tyres will now be available at select HMSI and Maxxis dealerships. (Image: Maxxis Tyres)
Maxxis India, a sub-company of Maxxis Group, has announced a collaboration with Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India Limited in a ‘unique retail partnership’. Under this association, co-branded Maxxis tyres will now be available for sale at HMSI and Maxxis dealerships.

In the first phase of this association, co-branded M6000 tyres (90/100-10) will be available at select HMSI and Maxxis dealerships across India, the plan is to increase this further in the next phases. M6000 is an OE fitment to Honda Activa, this tyre is designed to provide extra strength and safety to the vehicles. To equip the dealers with knowledge pertaining to the products and services, Maxxis conducted training sessions in 20 cities across India, covering 650 Honda dealers.

Maxxis India rolled out its first two-wheeler tyres consignment from its Sanand facility to Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India in August, earlier this year and has been producing tyres in full throttle. The company recently achieved its target of selling 1 million tyres to their OEM partners.


| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
