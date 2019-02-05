Maxxis Tyres, Lets Ryde Conducts Rider Training Programme, Certifies First Batch of Women Riders

Maxxis India, a sub-company of Maxxis Group, and Lets Ryde, a Delhi-based motorcycle rental and tour-adventure company have announced the certification of 10 novice women riders who enrolled for the first batch of the rider training programme. These women were granted a certificate for successfully completing the beginner course of ‘Motorcycle Rider Training Program’ under Maxxis and Lets Ryde’s collaborative initiative, Women In Front.The companies recently announced their association for Women in Front - Riders Training Academy, for Women, by Women and invited women from all walks of life to take the front seat and enrol for the first batch of training. Over 300 interested women signed-up for the program, out of which 10 were provided training in the first batch. These women came from diverse professional backgrounds - Marketers, Engineers, RJ’s, Sales and Service sectors and had never ridden a motorcycle in their lives.Commenting on the first milestone of successful completion of training of Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing & Retail Sales Head, Maxxis India said, “Women in Front is a unique initiative and I am proud to hand out these certificates to our first batch of riders today. It is great to see the enthusiasm of these women who are riding confidently on the tracks. I hope more young women feel inspired by them, get over their inhibitions and find their license to freedom. We too enrolled our women employees for this training and would urge all corporates to encourage their women employees and get them enrolled for the training.”The training program that was held at OTR Dirt Park entailed a 4-day workshop, where the batch of women who did not know how to remove the stand and balance a motorcycle on day 1, went for their first breakfast ride on the road. The participants underwent rigorous training under qualified trainers and instructors to ensure that they ride with proper technique and safety gears. The women also learnt the process of changing tyres, oil changing techniques, filter and steps to be taken in an emergency.Amit & Kuldeep, Co-founders, Lets Ryde said, “It is heartening to see such enthusiasm and eagerness in these girls. Today’s certification is a testimony of the hard work these women riders have put in the program and are now well versed with the finer nuances of riding a bike including change of tyres, basic bike maintenance techniques and choosing the right tyres for their bikes. We hope that the ‘Women in Front’ campaign will reach out to several other girls who wish to explore the thrill of riding a bike.”The women were trained by Shahnawaz Karim, India’s only International Instructors Academy (IIA Germany) certified International adventure and enduro riding trainer based out of Delhi-NCR who has trained over 100+ riders from BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Royal Enfield, Kawasaki, Bajaj, KTM across India and Jaswinder Kaur (JK), the associate trainer who is a solo and group rider. She has been riding for the past 12 years and has worked with brands like Ducati. Fondly called ‘JK - The lioness’ in the biking circle, Jaswinder infuses confidence in her trainees with her pep talk and through knowledge of biking and motorcycles.As these riders’ clear basic level of training, the academy will provide them with the chance to go a notch higher with each level. The milestones in this journey include – their first breakfast ride, biking expedition to Manali, advance biking techniques and the ultimate destination will be a trip to a biker’s dream destination, Leh Ladakh. The company will fully sponsor the Leh Ladakh expedition for the top performers of each batch, post evaluation by the trainers.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.