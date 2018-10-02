English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mazda Aims for All of Its Vehicles to Be Electric Hybrid, EVs by 2030
Mazda joins a growing number of global automakers who are planning to reduce emissions by producing more gasoline-hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery EVs.
Mazda logo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mazda Motor Corp said that all of the vehicles it produces by 2030 will incorporate electrification, while 5 percent of its cars will be all-battery electric vehicles (EVs).
Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020. On Tuesday it said it would develop two battery EVs, one which will be powered solely by battery and another which will pair a battery with a range extender powered by the automaker's rotary engine.
Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020. On Tuesday it said it would develop two battery EVs, one which will be powered solely by battery and another which will pair a battery with a range extender powered by the automaker's rotary engine.
