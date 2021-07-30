McLaren 765LT Spider Unveiled As Most Powerful Convertible Ever: All You Need to Know

McLaren has unveiled its latest offering, the 765LT Spider. The four-wheeler as per the makers is the fastest-ever convertible produced to date. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 755hp of power and 800 Nm torque. The Mcclaren he 765LT Spider comes with a 7-speed sequential gearbox that has the ability to go from 0 to in 100 kph 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kph in 7.2 seconds.

The all-new hardtop convertible supercar weighs 1,388 kg and can completely raise or lower the roof in 11 seconds at a maximum speed of 50 km/h. McLaren will only release 765 units of the vehicle across the globe. In terms of looks it is quite similar to its predecessor Coupe. On a closer look one can see certain differences in rear profile. The insides too are quite similar to that of the Coupe. The 765LT Spider is basically built on the McLaren Monocage II-S structure.

The supercar has a carbon-fibre frame with a noise-reducing foam core. Mclaren says the roof when entirely closed makes a full carbon shell. The folding mechanism of the roof is powered by eight electrical motors and is said to produce a sound which at its maximum is 60dBA while in use. The back windows are operated by a separate motor that allows its functioning irrespective of the roof.

McLaren’s Special Operation division is going to let buyers choose a range of personalisation options for the model. This can include a Clubsport Pack that has track telemetry systems among other things. The newly launched car will be entering the Indian market. The Infinity Group will be the dealer partners and offer official after sales support.

