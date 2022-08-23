McLaren Confirms India Entry with First Dealership in Mumbai Later This Year

McLaren has confirmed its entry into the Indian market. The British supercar maker will open its first dealership in Mumbai in October this year. This will be McLaren’s 41st store with India a key part of the company’s global expansion plans.

McLaren will bring its entire Supercar range in India which includes the 765LT (coupe and spyder versions), 720S (coupe and spyder versions) and its first ever high-performance hybrid – the Artura.

Indian customers will also be offered the McLaren GT. The grand tourer is purpose-built for everyday usage and has practical luggage spaces. Through its Mumbai outlet, McLaren will be able to provide customers with full levels of support which includes sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range.

On the occasion of the launch, Lalit Choudary, McLaren Mumbai said, “It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive’s first retail partner in India – McLaren Mumbai. As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owner’s community.”

McLaren already has a well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the fact that McLaren’s range of supercars and hypercars offer the most cutting-edge vehicles that combine innovation and super lightweight engineering to deliver breath-taking experiences.

The sophisticated cars are designed at the McLaren Technology Centre with every supercar hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre, in Woking, Surrey, UK. The technology centre also houses the iconic McLaren Formula 1 team, the second most successful team in Formula 1 history.

McLaren Automotive is a brand that spun off the McLaren Formula 1 team, which was founded by Bruce McLaren. In the last few decades, McLaren Automotive has established itself as one of the premier high performance manufacturers in the world. The McLaren name immediately commands more respect than any other car in its segment because of its legendary character.

