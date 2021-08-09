McLaren Special Operations Unveils One-off 'Albert’ Speedtail With 1,070 HP Output

British supercar manufacturer McLaren unveiled a bespoke model - ‘Albert’ Speedtail to pay tribute to its first testing prototype from 2018. The upcoming model is the newest creation from McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and is commissioned by the McLaren North American dealer, McLaren Beverly Hills. It gets its moniker, which is a one-off that pays tribute to the Albert Drive premises in which their F1 car was designed and built in Woking, England.

According to McLaren, this special edition arrives as the production of the 106-car Speedtails comes to a close. Originally built with the front panels from a McLaren 720S, the ‘Albert’ prototype was the first Speedtail to be driven on public roads and it was developed to prove the concept of the Speedtail’s central seat driving position, testing driver comfort-functional design and visibility and rear-view camera positions among others.

The new car features a mix of Magnesium Silver exterior paint, which is similar to the one used on the exterior of McLaren’s first F1 road car launched at the 1992 Monaco Grand Prix. While, the Ueno Grey used on the Speedtail represents the colour of the F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. The car also sports a unique streamlined-style design treatment to accentuate the paintwork and takes more than 12 weeks to complete. The complex exterior paint theme includes two weeks of masking, six weeks of painting and the remaining time to dry and reassemble the vehicle after spraying.

Based on the form of a teardrop, the three-seat new Speedtail has a combined power output of 1,070hp and 1,150Nm from a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that works in conjunction with an electric motor. The power is enough to propel the Hyper-GT from 0-100kph in 3 seconds, while 0-200kph is achieved in 6.6 seconds. The Speedtail is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and has a top speed of 403kph (250mph) making it the fastest McLaren road car to date.

The Albert will make its public debut at a luxury car and coffee event on August 8, in Sunset Plaza, Los Angeles, USA.

