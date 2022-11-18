McLaren Starts Operations in India with Mumbai Dealership, 765LT Spider Unveiled

McLaren Automotive has officially started operations in the Indian market from today with the inauguration of its first showroom in the country. In addition, the brand unveiled the new McLaren 765LT Spider which is the only 765LT ever made.

Also Read: McLaren to Start Operations Later This Year, Confirms First Dealership in India

“We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breath of our model range to the customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive

The McLaren Mumbai dealership is headed by Infinity Cars while it also gets a dedicated service center operated by an expert team of McLaren-trained engineers. The company said that it will introduce models like Everyday McLaren GT, 720S Coupe and Spider, 765LT Coupe and Spider, and Artura. Just so you know, McLaren Artuta is the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid supercar.

“We are honored to commence our journey as McLaren Mumbai and have it in our offering. We are confident that we can deliver McLaren’s engineering excellence with a customer-centric proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. Our vanguard showroom is now open for business,” said Lalit Choudary, Chairman & Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai

As for McLaren 765LT Spider, it delivers max power of 757 bhp and peak torque of 800 Nm. The electric retractable hard top takes only 11 seconds to open and stow. Identical to every McLaren supercar, the 765LT Spider too has been designed at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre while hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre, in Woking, Surrey, south of London.

Read all the Latest Auto News here