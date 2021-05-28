McLaren to Soon Commence Sales in India, Four Cars to Make it to Our Shores: Report

McLaren is finally launching a range of swanky wheels in India. To car enthusiasts' delight, the British supercar and sports car maker, will also be introducing its new offerings Artura and the 720S. The brand’s McLaren GT will also be a part of the India lineup. Here is a look at the list of the models that will be making their way to India, as reported by Autocar.

McLaren Artura

The newly launched car is based on the carbon fibre Monocage II-S platform and is a hybrid supercar. The all-new McLaren Artura is home to a 3-litre, twin-turbo, V6 engine which is paired with a hybrid powertrain. This mean machine has the ability to generate a total of 680hp. This includes the engine churning out 585hp and the electric motor making 95hp. The powerful vehicle can produce a total torque of 720Nm. The maximum speed of this car is 330 kilometres per hour. It comes as no surprise that the powerful four-wheeler only takes 3 seconds to go from 0-100 kilometre per hour. Artura is also available in electric-only mode. This variant comes with a range of 30 kilometres per hour and a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

McLaren GT

The swanky vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kilometre per hour in 3.2 seconds and offers a top speed of 326 kilometres per hour. McLaren GT is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbo engine that generates a decent 620 hp and 630 Nm of torque. McLaren GT is an entry point vehicle in the lineup and is more of a road-focused offering. This basically implies that it is a comfortable, mid-engined supercar and not really one of the performance-oriented cars of the British company.

McLaren 720S

The car will come in both coupe and spider form. The range-topper vehicle is equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo engine which produces 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque. Both these machines have the same engine and have a top speed of 341 kilometres per hour. McLaren 720S coupe and McLaren 720S spider can go from 0-100 kilometre per hour in mere 2.9 seconds.

What makes the McLaren 720S Spider a dream, is its phenomenal convertible roof that only takes 11 seconds to fold up or fold down.

