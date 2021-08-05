Mean Metal Motors Azani: All You Need to Know About India's First Electric Supercar

When we talk about Indian car makers, only eminent players like TATA and Mahindra come to our mind. However, a fairly new car making company known as Mean Metal Motors (MMM) has also been trying to make a mark in the industry. The brand is now all set to launch its debut electric supercar named Azani. The four-wheeler has the capacity to churn out 986 bhp of power from the electric motor. The soon-to-be launched vehicle can cover 550-700 km on a single charge and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in less than two seconds.

The first engineered prototype of the vehicle, which is likely to have a top speed of 350 kmph, will hit the road in the second half of next year. In terms of looks, MMM Azani is a combination of funk and style. One of the major elements in the car’s exterior are its LED headlamps and a rather unique bump on the roof. The wheel arches too are bound to grab the attention of the car enthusiasts. Till now, no details regarding the car’s interiors have been revealed by the Indian automobile company.

The swanky machine is going to be powered by a 120 kWh battery pack and will come equipped with the skateboard aluminum space frame chassis so that it is highly flexible to use across variants. There is no doubt that the car will be home to a lot of high technology features. If the rumours are to be believed, then there are chances that the car will have the ability to assess the over-the-air updates. MMM has been flaunting its usage of artificial intelligence in its micro-factories for reducing the costs and increasing the efficiency rate.

Till now, there is no specific timeline of the much awaited Azani’s release. However, the official website of the brand has started taking bookings for its soon-to-be launched car.

