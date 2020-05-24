Meet Audi's 'Nose Team' That Has Been Looking After Your New Car Smell Since 35 Years

The wide grin that lights up your face the first time you smell of your car is a serene bliss that most people often long for. And like me if you have noticed a rather fancy scent in an Audi specifically, it is no coincidence.

In perhaps the strangest news that you have heard in a while, Audi, as it turns out has a special team that ensures all of its cars smell exactly right inside, and their name, unsurprisingly – the Nose Team. Don’t believe us?

The German auto giant sometime in the last week tweeted several pictures of the Nose Team hard at work smelling steering wheels and jars with leather cutting. Needless to say, this really took us by surprise. As much as a prank it might seem, it turns out that the team is a real thing and has been a part of the German carmaker since all the way back in 1985!

I don’t know who needs this, but… here’s some pictures of the Audi Nose Team hard at work. pic.twitter.com/zyiIjMHJN0 — Audi (@Audi) May 12, 2020

This team of five functions out of the company’s Bavarian Quality Centre and is responsible for grading a variety of different materials and chemicals that are used inside the cars on a scale of one to six with one being ‘odourless’ and six equating to ‘unbearable’. The aim is to leave all the materials in the car smelling as neutral as possible.

Four on the scale – which equates to being ‘irritating’ – is the upper threshold of the bearable limit and the interiors are required to be below it. In addition to materials like cloth and leather, the team also takes glass and metal for olfactory testing.

To our amusement, we also learnt that random production vehicles are also brought into the team’s lab from time to time to ensure they still keep smelling as fresh over time as they did while they were in the production line. If not, the team then makes changes in the manufacturing procedure to ensure the smell remains.

