Meet 'Bamboochi': India-Made Eco-Friendly Bicycle With Bamboo Frame, Priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh

Lightspeed Mobility Pvt Ltd, an Ahmedabad based e-cycle brand specialises in building alternative mobility solutions and has been offering electric bicycles that can be ridden like a moped with a twist throttle, pedalled with assistance from a lithium-ion battery, or pedalled like a regular bicycle, all at the touch of a button. Lightspeed Mobility is offering a unique product for the Indian market, one that is carved out of nature to save the nature.

Apart from a range of electric bicycles being offered in India, Lightspeed Mobility is offering a unique product Made-in-India. Called 'Bamboochi' this electric bicycle has a frame made entirely out of bamboo and is lighter than aluminium. Bamboo is also considered to be stronger than steel.

This one of a kind, made to order e-cycle is handcrafted out of bamboo and carbon fibre, and runs on a Portable Lithium Ion battery. The frame geometry of the Bamboochi is designed and calibrated to suit every individual’s unique body structure. The entire cycle weighs only 15 kg and has an 70+ km electric range. The cycle is priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh.

LightSpeed current product portfolio includes 5 commercial electric bicycles (GLYD, WHIZZ, DRYFT, RUSH, and FURY 518) and a limited-edition electric cycle made from bamboo called Bamboochi. The prices of the regular bicycles range from Rs 13,000 to Rs 25,000. All of these are built out of lightweight aluminium frames. The electric bicycles that LightSpeed has already launched have removable, portable lithium ion batteries with a range of 35km to 100km on a single charge.