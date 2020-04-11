AUTO

1-MIN READ

Meet Christine Getman from Magic Wheelchair; 3D-Printing Wheels of Happiness

Christine Getman, Executive Director, Magic Wheelchair. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Christine Getman, Executive Director, Magic Wheelchair. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Magic Wheelchair helps kids bound to a wheelchair experience their wildest fantasies using state of the art 3D-printing technology.

Manav Sinha
Technology and automobiles are coming together unlike ever before and the lines between the two are blurring by the day. One such example comes in the form of Magic Wheelchair, a company that uses 3D-printing technology to help kids with disabilities mobilise unlike ever before. We got in touch with Christine Getman, who is the Executive Director at Magic Wheelchair during the 3D Experience World 2020 by Dassault Systemes that took place in Nashville, Tennessee before the Coronavirus Pandemic had taken over the world. And given the current times, positive stories like Magic Wheelchair have never had a better time to be told.

Magic-Wheelchair
Magic Wheelchair. (Photo: Dassault Systemes)

The company has been 3D-printed wheelchairs of all shapes and sizes as per the wishes of the children who use them and the technology has really helped them achieve the attention to detail that would have seemed impossible only a few years ago. And the technology that they use, 3D-printing, has seen a widespread application in the automotive industry in recent times giving ways of manufacturing to automakers that’s not only efficient but also opens up possibilities unlike seen before.

And these two come together to make for a wonderful story in the form of Magic Wheelchair.

WATCH THE CONVERSATION BELOW:

