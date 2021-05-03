Meet 'Mochi', The China-Made Mobile Recharging Robot for Electric Vehicles by Envision

Envision, a technology company specializing in wind turbines and energy management software, has presented its first-ever mobile recharging robot. The new device, which has been christened “Mochi" will soon be available to recharge electric vehicles (EVs), which are increasingly prevalent in China, with 100% green electricity.

A new device with a name that sounds a little bit like a Japanese pastry, Mochi, may prove to be a game-changer for mobility in China. In a market that has massively adopted EVs in line with the environmental ambitions of the People’s Republic, the mobile recharging robot will facilitate and accelerate a green revolution. According to its manufacturer, Envision, Mochi is compatible with most of the EVs that are now on the country’s roads.

Unveiled on the occasion of Envision’s Net-Zero Day in Shanghai, the device will be the first mass-produced charging robot powered by 100% green electricity. The Chinese company has pledged that the first units will be available in June, which is also when drivers will be able to book charging services via the dedicated Mochi application.

Mochi is compatible with most of the mainstream EVs on the Chinese market. Powered by Envision batteries, the robot has a capacity of 70 kWh and a 42 kW power output, which enables it to recharge an EV in only two hours with sufficient electricity for a cruising range of up to 600 kilometers. Mochi will benefit from Envision Group’s EnOSTM intelligent operating system, which connects and manages over 200 gigawatts of renewable energy assets worldwide. The system will provide the device with 100% access to green electricity, allowing EVs, charged by Mochi, to offer passengers a truly green ride (1 gigawatt is the equivalent of one billion watts).

A flexible solution

Having subscribed to the service using the Mochi App, EV drivers can leave their cars and count on Mochi to find them. Once it has received an order to recharge an EV, Mochi will locate it using its precise navigation system, and connect to the vehicle automatically. While charging is ongoing, Envision’s EnOSTM system will monitor the EV battery in real time, and conduct a comprehensive health examination to ensure that it is fully safe.

Mochi will provide a flexible solution in response to the growing demand for EV charging in Asia. At the same time, the continent’s drivers can look forward to parking in a wider range of locations and will no longer have to endure the time-consuming hassle of searching for charging points that are very often occupied.

“The smart device is also a link that brings green power to people’s day-to-day lives and allows everyone to embrace a net-zero life in advance," points out Envision CEO Zhang Lei. Envision mainly designs and operates smart wind turbines. The company, which has R&D and engineering centers in Asia, Europe and North America, has installed more than 2,400 wind turbines worldwide, and provided software that is in use in more than 6,000.

In 2020, some 1.37 million EVs were sold in China, accounting for a 9% share in the country’s automobile market which is the largest in the world.

