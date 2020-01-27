Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Meet the 7 Rare Bugattis to Headline This Year's Bonhams Sale at Paris's Grand Palais

The most prestigious vintage on offer is the 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Two-seat driven by Louis Chiron and Guy Bouriat in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meet the 7 Rare Bugattis to Headline This Year's Bonhams Sale at Paris's Grand Palais
This 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Supersport 2-seater is valued between 4 and 7 million euros. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The Bugattis will be the stars of the "World's Major Brands" sale organized by the Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday, February 6, 2020. No fewer than seven Bugattis, those exceptional representatives of French automobile manufacturing's golden age, are among the one hundred cars up for auction by Bonhams.

The most prestigious one on offer is the 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Two-seat driven by Louis Chiron and Guy Bouriat in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. It's currently valued between four and seven million euros. It is one of only 29 Type 55s still known to exist and boasts Figoni bodywork.

Also on offer are two Bugatti Type 57s: a 1938 Atalante coupe estimated between 1.5 and 1.8 million euros and a 1939 Stelvio convertible estimated between 1.35 and 1.65 million euros.

The other Bugattis up for sale are a 1913 Type 13 Sport (190,000 to 240,000 euros), a 1922 Type 23 Torpedo Sport (500,000 to 600,000 euros), a 1925 Type 39 Grand Prix Racing Two-Seater (1.05 to 1.4 million euros), and a 1927 Type 40 Grand Sport Tourer (350,000 to 450,000).

Several other cars in the sale are expected to go for more than a million euros. Some of these are a 1966 Ferrari Dino 206S/SP Sports Prototype (no public estimate), a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Cabriolet A (1.5 to 2 million euros), a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (1.3 to 1.5 million euros), and a 1931 Invicta 4.5L S-Type Low (1.2 to 1.5 million euros).

The sale will happen in two phases. Objects related to cars (mascots, posters, plates) are set for 11 am, and the vehicles will start at 2 pm. All of the models will be displayed at the Grand Palais on Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6. Bonhams's "Les grandes marques du monde" classic car auction takes place on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram