Meet the Man Who Flies With a Jet Suit; In Conversation with Sam Rogers – Watch Video

“Feeling your feet leave the floor for the first time is really, really cool,” says Sam Rogers, Additive Design Lead at Gravity Industries when asked about the experience of flying. “You leave the ground and you are now able to be completely free in 3D space and move around, that’s a really special feeling,” he adds.

Flying has been a dream for humans since forever and that is what gave birth to the invention of the aeroplane. However, being able to fly singularly, as a person, that is something that has been dreamed for. No longer, though, as Gravity Industries has cracked it by making a Jet Suit, the latest generation of which, is completely 3D-printed. That’s not it, as Sam tells us, they are now working towards a race series where pilots, with these jet suits on, are going to race against each other. This will be happening on top of the water so in case someone falls, there is a lot of steam and basically, the entire thing is a visual treat to watch.

But how did this Jet Suit come about? What was its journey, what were the trials and errors undertaken by the team at Gravity Industries and what’s some of the craziest things that they have done with the Jet Suit? Well, we asked these questions to Sam at the Dassault Systemes 3DExperience World 2020, and here’s how our conversation went.

