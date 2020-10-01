Meet the Nissan Leaf EV Prototype That Can Produce Electricity for an Emergency Response

Nissan has presented a prototype based upon its Leaf model. It consists of an emergency vehicle capable of sharing the electricity produced by its batteries to offer aid in case of an unforeseen event. This 100% electric car works in short as a mobile power supply that allows emergency services to function in case of extreme weather or natural disaster. Indeed, when an earthquake or a hurricane strikes, the delay to restore electric power can last for 24 to 48 hours, depending on the severity of the damage.

That's when the Re-Leaf could come in handy. This prototype features waterproof plug sockets mounted directly to the body of the car: two external C-form connectors and a domestic socket set on the truck. Emergency electrical devices can be plugged directly into this system (up to 230 V). A jackhammer, a medical ventilator and even a kettle could thus simultaneously draw on power produced by the lithium-ion battery of the vehicle.

This prototype boasts the Leaf's bidirectional charging ability. This means that the electricity can be absorbed to charge the car's battery, but it can also share power if necessary. Nissan states that the latest iteration of the standard Leaf could provide enough electricity to power an average European household for six days.