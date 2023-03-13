Meet the Youngest Owner of Mercedes-Maybach S680 Worth Rs 4 Crore in India

Mercedes-Benz cars are considered a status symbol by the general public. The Mercedes-Maybach, however, stands apart from all other Mercedes offerings due to its ultra-luxurious cutting-edge specs, customisation, and technological advancements. All of this obviously carries a steep price tag that only a select few Indians can afford, making it a popular choice among big-time businessmen and celebrities. But, a 33-year-old man has just broken the record for being India’s youngest Mercedes-Maybach S-Class owner.

Abhishek “Monty" Agarwal became the youngest person in the country to buy a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ultra-luxury sedan costing Rs 4 crore. In addition to owning Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Abhishek, who is a graduate of IIT Bombay founded Purple Style Laboratories, one of India’s leading premium fashion houses. In December 2022, he took the delivery of the flagship luxury vehicle in Mumbai.

Abhishek, a car aficionado and luxury connoisseur, now owns the top-spec, limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S680, which blends the engineering and technology of Mercedes with the refinement and legacy of the Maybach badge with luxury.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the images of Abhishek receiving the delivery of his brand-new luxury sedan on Instagram. The first thing that stands out in the image is that Abhishek’s Maybach is registered with a BH registration plate, which enables him to easily move or drive his vehicle to any of the states or Union Territories.

Every time a person moves from one state to another, they often need to get their regular registration number altered or transferred. The Bharat registration plate enables owners to continue driving their cars without these hassles.

The biggest engine currently offered in any Mercedes-Benz car in India is the 6.0L turbocharged V12 which powers the Mercedes-Maybach S 680. The Maybach S 680’s engine, which is mated to a 9-speed automated transmission, has a top power output of 604 bhp and a maximum torque output of 900 Nm.

The Maybach S 680 is based on the S-Class, but it has an 80mm larger wheelbase, giving the rear passengers more room. The Mercedes-Maybach has the most features to offer in the rear of the car which includes seats that recline between 19 and 44 degrees. Another distinctive feature available on the Mercedes-Maybach is the “doormen" feature with which the backseat passenger may close the door with a simple hand motion. Even the driver gets a button to operate the rear doors.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class price start at Rs 3.80 crore and increases further when customisations and extras are opted for.

