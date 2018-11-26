English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Meet World's First 3D-Printed Electric Motorcycle Nera

This first 3D-printed electric motorcycle is called Nera.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 26, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
BigRep presents the Nera 3D-printed electric motorcycle. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The German 3D printing specialist BigRep has demoed its expertise by crafting a prototype 3D-printed electric motorcycle. All of the bike's parts are 3D printed except its motor and battery.

This first 3D-printed electric motorcycle is called Nera. From the frame and the fork to the rims and even the airless tires, almost all of this motorcycle's components have been 3D printed with machines produced by BigRep. Its sleek lines are the work of designers Marco Mattia Cristofori and Maximilian Sedlak.

The result is a compact e-bike (190cm x 90cm x 55cm) that is fully functional. There's currently no word on performance specs, however. It's also unclear whether the project will give rise to a production model.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
