MEMU Unreserved Special Train to Connect Buxar With Varanasi; Details Inside

The Indian Railways has decided to run MEMU unreserved special trains between Buxar and Varanasi for the convenience of railway passengers. Under North Eastern Railway, Train No. 03649/03650 Buxar-Banaras-Buxar MEMU Unreserved Special Passenger Train will start plying from August 1 until further orders.

Train No. 03649 Buxar – Banaras MEMU Unreserved Special Passenger train will depart from Buxar at 06.20 am on August 1 and reach Varanasi via Chausa at 06.31 am, Barakala at 06.37 am, Gahmar at 06.45 am, Karhiya Halt at 06.51 am, Bhadaura at 06.57 am, Usia Khas Halt at 07.03 am, Dildar Nagar at 07.12 am, Darauli at 07.19 am, Zamania at 07.28 am, Dhina at 07.41 am, Sakaldiha at 07.58 am, Kuchaman at 08.12 am. The train will leave Vyasnagar at 08.55 am, Kashi at 09.32 am, and Varanasi at 10.00 am.

Train No. 03650 Banaras – Buxar MEMU MEMU Unreserved Special Passenger train will depart from Banaras at 18.05 pm on 01 August. This train will reach Buxar via Kashi at 19.30 pm, Vyasnagar at 19.44 pm, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. at 20.25 pm, Kuchaman at 20.46 pm, Sakaldiha at 20.54 pm, Dheena at 20.54 pm, Dheena at 21.07 pm, Zamania at 21.18 pm, Darauli at 21.28 pm, Dildar Nagar at 21.38 pm, Usia Khas Halt at 21.43 pm, Bhadaura at 21.48 pm. It will leave Karhiya at 21.54 pm, Gahmar at 22.00 pm, Barakala at 22.08 pm, Chausa at 22.15 pm, and Buxar of Bihar at 23.05 pm.

