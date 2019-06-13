Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Men in Black: International Debuts Lexus High-Tech Flying Machine

When on Earth, the QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer transforms into a 2020 Lexus RC F to blend in with traffic and can warp to a 100kmph in 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Men in Black: International Debuts Lexus High-Tech Flying Machine
The Lexis flying space machine in MIB. (Image source: Lexus)
Loading...

Lexus vehicles have recently made sporadic appearances in movies like Minority Report and Black Panther among other summer releases, and now the company has created an alien-fighting, Lexus RC F that doubles as a car on Earth and a spacecraft when needed in the Chris Hemsworth starrer, Men in Black: International.

The Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer uses Quasar Power Source Technology so that it can travel anywhere in the universe within seconds. It comes with three different driving modes: EcoDrive, SportDrive, and QuantumDrive. The science-fiction automobile can accelerate to 100 kmph hour in 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds and boasts of an Inter-Galactic Positioning System that allows its rider to never get lost in space. And to top it all, the QZ 618's Amazon Alexa assistant understands seven trillion languages -- talking to aliens has never been easier!

Turns out that the automobile/spacecraft also has seats with 31-point harness making it easily fit any alien species and its safety system includes a force field. When on Earth, the QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer transforms into a 2020 Lexus RC F to blend in with traffic. The updated beauty has a fresh look with tweaked headlights and a revised grille. It boasts of a 5.0-litre V8 engine that makes 472 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 395 pound-feet (535 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new edition is 176 pounds lighter thanks to a carbon fibre hood and roof. In its jet form, the QZ 618 retains the shape of the RC F's spindle grille but metamorphoses otherwise. There's a passenger section at the front and ultra-angular thrusters that jutt out from the back. Notably, Men in Black: International stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles. The two were last seen together in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: End Game. Others in the cast include Emma Thompson, as well as Liam Neeson. Men in Black: International releases on June 14.

Keywords: Men in Black: International, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer, Quasar Power Source Technology.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram