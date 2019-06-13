Men in Black: International Debuts Lexus High-Tech Flying Machine

Lexus vehicles have recently made sporadic appearances in movies like Minority Report and Black Panther among other summer releases, and now the company has created an alien-fighting, Lexus RC F that doubles as a car on Earth and a spacecraft when needed in the Chris Hemsworth starrer, Men in Black: International.

The Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer uses Quasar Power Source Technology so that it can travel anywhere in the universe within seconds. It comes with three different driving modes: EcoDrive, SportDrive, and QuantumDrive. The science-fiction automobile can accelerate to 100 kmph hour in 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds and boasts of an Inter-Galactic Positioning System that allows its rider to never get lost in space. And to top it all, the QZ 618's Amazon Alexa assistant understands seven trillion languages -- talking to aliens has never been easier!

Turns out that the automobile/spacecraft also has seats with 31-point harness making it easily fit any alien species and its safety system includes a force field. When on Earth, the QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer transforms into a 2020 Lexus RC F to blend in with traffic. The updated beauty has a fresh look with tweaked headlights and a revised grille. It boasts of a 5.0-litre V8 engine that makes 472 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 395 pound-feet (535 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new edition is 176 pounds lighter thanks to a carbon fibre hood and roof. In its jet form, the QZ 618 retains the shape of the RC F's spindle grille but metamorphoses otherwise. There's a passenger section at the front and ultra-angular thrusters that jutt out from the back. Notably, Men in Black: International stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles. The two were last seen together in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: End Game. Others in the cast include Emma Thompson, as well as Liam Neeson. Men in Black: International releases on June 14.

