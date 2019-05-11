English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Mentally-Disturbed’ Passenger Tries to Commit Suicide by Opening Plane’s Emergency Door Mid-Flight
“Her father pulled her from the door. She was screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die.”
Image used for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
A passenger on board a flight in the United States tried to commit suicide by opening the plane’s emergency door before being restrained by her father. The mid-flight incident forced the pilot to declare an emergency as the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport on Friday, The New York Post quoted sources as saying.
The chaos on Delta Air Lines’ New York-bound Flight 5935, which originated from North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport, was captured on live air traffic control audio.
“We just had a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the forward door,” the pilot is seen heard saying in audio obtained by NBC New York. “Everything is under control now. We’re going to be taxiing to the gate.”
The pilot initially alerted air traffic control, “Would like to declare an emergency. The forward service door has been opened.”
The passenger, described as a 20-year-old female, made “comments about wanting to take her life”
before trying to unsuccessfully to open the emergency door. The woman was restrained by her father and the flight landed safely at LaGuardia.
Stacy Herbert, who was on board, tweeted about the harrowing experience.
“A young woman in perhaps her early twenties became suicidal and tried to open the door of plane as we descended into LGA,” she wrote. “Her father pulled her from the door. She was screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die.”
Herbert tweeted photos showing police on the tarmac surrounding the plane, adding that passengers were providing statements to authorities.
“I wasn’t scared as I knew the door could not be opened but her shrieks were terrifying,” Herbert continued. “And she was sitting behind us so when she was pulled back to her seat it was awful to see her suicidal distress.”
Authorities stressed that the aircraft door was designed not to open mid-flight because positive pressure inside the cabin will not allow the door to open.
The woman has been taken into custody and brought to Lenox Hill Hospital for an evaluation, The Post quoted sources as saying.
The chaos on Delta Air Lines’ New York-bound Flight 5935, which originated from North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport, was captured on live air traffic control audio.
“We just had a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the forward door,” the pilot is seen heard saying in audio obtained by NBC New York. “Everything is under control now. We’re going to be taxiing to the gate.”
The pilot initially alerted air traffic control, “Would like to declare an emergency. The forward service door has been opened.”
The passenger, described as a 20-year-old female, made “comments about wanting to take her life”
before trying to unsuccessfully to open the emergency door. The woman was restrained by her father and the flight landed safely at LaGuardia.
Stacy Herbert, who was on board, tweeted about the harrowing experience.
“A young woman in perhaps her early twenties became suicidal and tried to open the door of plane as we descended into LGA,” she wrote. “Her father pulled her from the door. She was screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die.”
Herbert tweeted photos showing police on the tarmac surrounding the plane, adding that passengers were providing statements to authorities.
“I wasn’t scared as I knew the door could not be opened but her shrieks were terrifying,” Herbert continued. “And she was sitting behind us so when she was pulled back to her seat it was awful to see her suicidal distress.”
Authorities stressed that the aircraft door was designed not to open mid-flight because positive pressure inside the cabin will not allow the door to open.
The woman has been taken into custody and brought to Lenox Hill Hospital for an evaluation, The Post quoted sources as saying.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory
- Chris Evans Has Captain America Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic of Old Steve Rogers
- ‘Mentally-Disturbed’ Passenger Tries to Commit Suicide by Opening Plane’s Emergency Door Mid-Flight
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results