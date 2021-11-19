Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Launched in India, Priced at Rs 79.50 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S in India at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Mercedes-AMG now has 13 AMG products in India, the strongest line-up for any performance bran. The new car complements the A-Class product portfolio comprising A-Class Limousine, AMG A35 sedan and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4M+ hatch. ​

On the outside, for the first time, the compact class now also features the AMG-specific radiator grille, a clear indicator of AMG Performance family membership. The aerodynamic bonnet, with powerdomes, multi-beam LED headlights create the impression of a striking and powerful car. The wider front wings, flared wheel arches and AMG alloy wheels also accentuate the imposing presence. These create space for the wider front axle, and underline the athletic appearance. Two round twin tailpipes (90 mm diameter) and the wide rear apron characterize the rearview.

With its sporty appointments, the high-quality interior creates a close, personal connection between man and machine. The driver and front passenger are seated in an active position on contoured AMG sport seats with firm lateral support. The standard upholstery as a combination of black ARTICO man-made leather and DINAMICA microfibre is timeless, and creates typical AMG highlights with double topstitching in red. The red echoes the colour scheme designo seat belts and the dashboard support trim in black DINAMICA microfibre with a red border. The available paint options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno and Cosmos Black.

The four-cylinder turbocharged motor outputting 421hp and 500Nm of torque can make the car sprint from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h.

From a safety perspective, inclusion of features such as Blind Spot Assist helps monitor areas alongside and behind the car to warn the driver before changing lanes and Active Lane Keeping Assist helps driver maneuver vehicle back in the lane. The AMG performance braking systems are built to minimize fade (the result of intense heat), and provide brisk, stable deceleration.

