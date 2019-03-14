English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh
This is first ever two-door coupe in the AMG 43 line, introduced by Mercedes-Benz in India, and the C 43 4Matic Coupe can do 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today further bolstered its position in the performance car segment with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe. With the launch of this latest AMG, Mercedes-Benz India now has over 15 AMG and dream cars in its portfolio of performance cars. The two-door Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine, producing 390 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque, which accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe has been launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India).
Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We have been very successful with our AMG product strategy in India, which comprises a wide array of performance cars under the 43, 45, 63 and the GT range. The response to the AMG 43 range has been amazing since its debut with the AMG GLE 43, and today we give further fillip to the line-up with the AMG C 43 Coupe. Encouraging customer demand in this segment substantiates our efforts to offer newer products in the market. We are glad to introduce this model, especially for the young driving enthusiasts in India as it further cements the Mercedes-AMG brand promise of Driving Performance.”
Martin Schwenk further added, “In 2019, Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India and this milestone will be marked with a product and service offensive, in line with our motto of ‘Best Never Rest.’ Our strategy for Mercedes-AMG is to expand the performance segment by introducing high pedigree products with sensual design, which is sure to lure customers and fans of the brand in India. 2019 is going to be an exciting year for us, where we aim to create new firsts, in customer satisfaction and overall ownership experience.”
Technical specifications of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe –
Engine - V6 biturbo, BS VI compliant
Displacement - 2996 cc
Power - 390 hp at 6100 rpm
Peak Torque – 520 Nm at 2500-5000 rpm
0-100 km/h time - 4.7 seconds
Top Speed - 250 km/h
Transmission - AMG Speedshift 9-Speed
The interiors of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe has been significantly enhanced with all new generation of AMG steering wheels along with new generation telematics NTG 5.5 with 10.25-inch high-resolution media display screen and Audio 20 system with navigation. The 64 colour ambient lighting along with advance sound system stunningly accentuates the interiors of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe. The vehicle also offers Smartphone Integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe comes with Multibeam LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist plus, red colour seat belts, 18-inch AMG 5-spoke light-alloy wheels and Panoramic Sunroof.
As for the safety and Assistance systems on board, it gets active bonnet for pedestrian protection, PRE-SAFE system, adaptive brake lights, red seat belts, driver knee bag and Active Parking Assist.
