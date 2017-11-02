English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45 to Launch in India on November 7
The expected engine offering for both the cars is expected to be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a power output of around 381 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque.
Mercedes AMG GLA 45. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)
Mercedes-Benz has been actively working on expanding its portfolio in India with several launches taking place in the past two years. Cars made by the German automaker’s performance division have been making their way fairly quickly too after their global launches. Continuing this trend, the company is set to launch the facelifted versions of the CLA 45 AMG and the GLA 45 AMG versions in India on November 7, 2017. With the launch of these two performance cars, 7 will be the number of AMG cars which have been launched in India this year itself and both these cars will act as an entry-level offering in their respective body styles for those looking to get an AMG edition car.
In terms of what’s new, the exterior changes include a new black-themed paint finish along with new yellow coloured decals. The AMG GLA 45 will also come with a rear spoiler with a yellow highlight. Other features include 19-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and LED tail lights. The biggest attraction on the back, though, as other AMG models, will be the quad exhausts and rear diffusers.
Mercedes AMG CLA 45. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)
On the inside, the interior theme will be a combination of an all-black layout with red accents. The cars are expected to get a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 360-degree camera which will support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink technology.
As for the heart of the new cars, the expected engine offering for both the cars is expected to be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a power output of around 381 horsepower and 475 NM of torque. This could come with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
What remains to be seen is what kind of a price tag are these cars launched at. Watch this space for updates.
