Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic Revealed, Replaces E 43

A new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic has been unveiled in saloon and estate body styles to replace the current E 43. The new model will slot into the manufacturer's range as a speedy understudy to the full-blown E 63 and E 63 S variants.The car utilises AMG's new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ Boost technology. The EQ Boost will provide an additional 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, bringing the model up to 435 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque.The EQ Boost system uses a starter-alternator fitted in between the engine and transmission, and the idea is to enhance driving performance at the same time as reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Mercedes claims it can deliver up to 32.5 mpg on the combined cycle, and that the car emits just 200 g/km of carbon dioxide.While the numbers for the fuel economy and emissions don't sound very startling for a car today, they become considerably more impressive when they're combined with performance figures. They show the AMG E 53 will have a top speed that's electronically limited to 155 mph, and it will get to 62 mph from a standing start in as little as 4.5 seconds.The new model also features as standard an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G gearbox delivering extremely short shift times, a rapid response to the shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts.Other standard features that set the new E 53 apart from the crowd include: 19-inch alloy wheels; AMG performance exhaust, Ride Control suspension and Dynamic Select with a choice of driving modes; Command Online with a 12.3-inch infotainment display; a 12.3-inch cockpit display; a Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System and Nappa leather upholstery in black with red contrast stitching.There's also wireless phone charging, a parking package with a 360° camera, and a memory package that includes electrically adjustable front seats and steering column.Orders are open now, and deliveries will start in July 2018.