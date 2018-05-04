Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. (Image: Siddharth Sharma/ News18.com)

Mercedes-Benz today launched the most powerful version of its E-Class sedan – the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ in India for Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). Launched today at Buddh International Circuit the car was first showcased in October 2016 at the Los Angeles Motor Show. In terms of looks the car looks similar to the standard E-Class but AMG has added an expressive exterior design, featuring a new radiator grille, coupe-style inset bonnet and an aerodynamically sound wide and muscular front apron. The car gets completely re-engineered AMG sport suspension based on the air body control, with fully supporting multi-chamber air suspension for maximum lateral and longitudinal dynamics.Powering the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ is the most powerful engine ever installed in an E-Class – 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 450 kW (612 hp) of power, the car zooms from 0-100 km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest saloon from Mercedes-Benz. The AMG Speedshift MCT (Multi-Clutch Technology) nine-speed sport transmission is combined with a wet start-off clutch for the first time to enable more agile response times.The E 63 S 4MATIC+ features Cylinder Deactivation System for the first time, sets a benchmark for efficiency in the segment. The innovative 4MATIC+ drive system offers fully variable torque distribution on the front and rear axles to ensure optimum traction. Drift mode comes as standard.In terms of safety, The AMG E63 S 4MATIC + is equipped with active brake assist, which is a radar-based driver assistance system that can help prevent accidents with vehicles ahead and with crossing pedestrians or mitigate the consequences of accidents. The car comes with 7 airbags, there is an adaptive dual stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side impact air-bags for driver and front passenger and window airbags. Multibeam Intelligent Light System comes with a variable light distribution with cornering function, that helps in adapting to any road conditions during night driving, making the drive safer, and this is complemented by Adaptive High Beam with automatic switching between high and low beam.