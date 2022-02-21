Mercedes-AMG EQE Electric Sportscar Unveiled With 677-hp Output - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Mercedes-AMG has finally unveiled its all-electric 677-horsepower EQE sedan after much anticipation. However, going by the glimpses of the sedan, it seems like the car was worth the wait. Last year, the German automaker had unveiled the Mercedes-Benz EQS model which was the first electric luxury saloon from the Mercedes-EQ.

The EQE has been powered by two high-output motors which are specifically engineered for AMG. The mid-sized sedan is expected to get punchy performance as one electric motor will deliver power to front wheels while the other to the rear ones.

Mercedes has made the electric car available in two trims EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC+. Both the variants seem to be based on the EQE 350 model in terms of design. However, the performance significantly varies for the two.

The dual motors of the Mercedes EQE 43 can together produce a power of 469 bhp and 855 Nm of torque. With this power output, the sedan can easily clock 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and can even reach the top speed of 210 kmph.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the EQE 53 gets even more power with its dual motors which can deliver a combined power of 617 bhp and 950 Nm of torque. For those who still crave for more punch, Mercedes has also offered an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package. With the package, the power can be further increased to an impressive 677 bhp and 1000 Nm enabling the sedan to zoom at the speed of 100 kmph in mere 3.3 seconds. The top speed of the EQE 53 will also be improved to 240 kmph with the dynamic package.

Coming to the interior of the sedan, Mercedes has equipped it with a host of features. A four-wheel steering will be standard on the AMG EQE sedans. With this feature, all the four wheels of the car turn in the same direction once it reaches a certain speed, making the car more stable. Moreover, the car will get automatic adjustable suspension for smoother rides.

Notably, as the electric car would not be having a combustible engine to roar through the roads, Mercedes has chosen to create artificial sounds through speakers both inside and outside the car. Overall, the car has been made premium with ARTICO man-made leather upholstery, AMG badges, and headlights which can project animated patterns at night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.