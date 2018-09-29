English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-AMG Future Hypercar Officially Named ‘One’, Based on F1 Hybrid Technology
In the run-up to the Paris Motor Show 2018, the performance and sports car brand Mercedes-Benz announces the name of the future hypercar: Mercedes-AMG ONE.
The Mercedes-AMG Project One. (Image: Daimler AG)
Loading...
In the run-up to the Paris Motor Show 2018, the performance and sports car brand announces the name of the future hypercar: Mercedes-AMG ONE. The name stands for the ambition to bring Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road. Mercedes-AMG ONE will be the top-of-the-line model – as is logically referenced by the One.
With intensive testing having been ongoing for months in England on test stands and race tracks, Mercedes-AMG now presents the latest development status of an outstanding technical feature: the active aerodynamics. The active aerodynamics, which is currently undergoing wind tunnel testing, features a multi-part, two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce in race mode.
The Mercedes-AMG Project One - interior. (Image: Daimler AG)
Future Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle. In an exclusive, mobile showroom entitled "The Future of Driving Performance", Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options. This is made possible by a custom-built trailer with extendable sides.
This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and color examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentation and interviews. The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.
With intensive testing having been ongoing for months in England on test stands and race tracks, Mercedes-AMG now presents the latest development status of an outstanding technical feature: the active aerodynamics. The active aerodynamics, which is currently undergoing wind tunnel testing, features a multi-part, two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce in race mode.
The Mercedes-AMG Project One - interior. (Image: Daimler AG)
Future Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle. In an exclusive, mobile showroom entitled "The Future of Driving Performance", Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options. This is made possible by a custom-built trailer with extendable sides.
This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and color examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentation and interviews. The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- All-New BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 11.95 Lakh
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...