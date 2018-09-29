Mercedes-AMG Future Hypercar Officially Named ‘One’, Based on F1 Hybrid Technology

The Mercedes-AMG Project One - interior. (Image: Daimler AG)

In the run-up to the Paris Motor Show 2018, the performance and sports car brand announces the name of the future hypercar: Mercedes-AMG ONE. The name stands for the ambition to bring Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road. Mercedes-AMG ONE will be the top-of-the-line model – as is logically referenced by the One.With intensive testing having been ongoing for months in England on test stands and race tracks, Mercedes-AMG now presents the latest development status of an outstanding technical feature: the active aerodynamics. The active aerodynamics, which is currently undergoing wind tunnel testing, features a multi-part, two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce in race mode.Future Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle. In an exclusive, mobile showroom entitled "The Future of Driving Performance", Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options. This is made possible by a custom-built trailer with extendable sides.This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and color examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentation and interviews. The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.