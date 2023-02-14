Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Bookings Re-Open in India, Details Here

Mercedes-Benz India has re-started bookings for the AMG G 63 and Maybach GLS 600 in the country. These bookings are exclusively open for existing ‘Mercedes-Benz customers’ only for the first week, prior to other customers. According to the German luxury brand, India has received priority allocation for Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Also Read: Actor Ram Charan Buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Worth Rs 2.43 Crore

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Top-End vehicle is core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast. Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of Indian market for Mercedes-Benz. With this priority allocation and having a customer-first approach, we reopen the bookings for the top-end models exclusively for our existing customers, waiting for these vehicles since months."

The India market gets limited additional production of these top-end vehicles due to its strategic importance and growing customer preference for such ultra-luxury models. The Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment of Mercedes-Benz in India comprises of models like the AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, and the EQS luxury EV. It registered a YoY growth of 69 percent in CY 2022 and was the brand’s highest-growing segment.

The company further said that it has planned more than half of the upcoming launches in 2023 for the TEV segment as it predicts a strong double-digit growth for the segment this year. Mercedes-Benz is also working on reducing the waiting period of these top-end vehicles by 6-10 months. The general waiting period of AMG G63 has come down to 12-16 months from earlier 24-36 months while for the GLS Maybach 600, it is now 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone colour.

“We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles,” added Iyer.

Read all the Latest Auto News here