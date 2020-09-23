Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Launched in India at Rs 1.20 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLE AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe in India at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India). The car comes with a host of AMG design highlights alongside multiple drive modes and the brand’s 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain.

In terms of design, the AMG GLE gets an AMG-specific grille with 15 chrome slats. The front splitter is also in the same colour and the car gets a set of 20-inch alloy wheels with AMG lettering on it. Buyers can choose from seven rim variants that are optional with sizes between 20 and 22-inches.

On the inside, the car gets the AMG treatment that comes in the form of red colour sporty accents. The car also benefits from carbon-fibre inserts, flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminium pedals and drive modes. On the dash is a fully-digital instrument panel and number of AMG inserts on various elements.

Powering the car is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine with a starter-alternator that produces 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift Toque Clutch Transmission (TCT) that powers the 4MATIC AWD system. Mercedes-Benz claims that the car can reach triple-digit speeds in just 5.3 seconds and go on to achieve a top speed of 250kmph.

The 48V system houses an EQ Boost starter generator that not only serves as an alternator but also takes care of the hybrid functions. This lends a hand in returning better fuel efficiency, a responsibility that was previously with the high-voltage hybrid technology.

For the first time, this EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control. Speaking of which, the idle boost comes with 21bhp of output and 250Nm of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and smooth restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.