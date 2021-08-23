Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé in India, continuing its product offensive in the domestic market. The four-litre V8 AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Coupé is the 12th AMG model available for the performance enthusiasts in India and is priced at Rs 2.07 Crore (Ex-showroom all-India price). The GLE range now gets GLE 300 d 4MATIC LWB, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and now the new AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé, which is the most powerful sibling of the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé.

The AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe gets a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 612 horsepower at 6500 rpm, and 850 Nm of torque at 2500-4500 rpm. This performance SUV Coupé can go from 0-100 in 3.8 seconds making it the fastest SUV Coupé in Mercedes-Benz’s India portfolio. The engine is mated to a AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission.

The AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé’s 4.0-litre engine is also the first-ever AMG V8 to feature the 48-volt EQ Boost hybrid system. The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is fitted with an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator. It combines a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor, compactly integrated between the engine and the transmission. The EQ Boost hybrid system produces an additional 22 hp of output plus 250 Nm of torque.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “AMG portfolio remains the fastest growing segment for us and the launch of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment. This vehicle sets high standard for design, exclusivity of appointments, driving dynamics and agility. Kitted out with the specific AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe is a capable off-roader and an outstanding instance of Performance Luxury perfected by AMG.”

The design has a front apron in a dynamic jet-wing design with same colour as the vehicle and features black air intakes. Imposing power domes in the bonnet and the front splitter decked out in silver chrome, 22-inch light-alloy wheels, newly designed rear apron, diffuser in black and a trim strip in silver chrome and a special AMG performance exhaust system, with two rectangular high-gloss chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements.

The interior design of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupé gets AMG exclusive nappa leather added to the AMG seats, three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in full DINAMICA micro-fiber with aluminium shift paddles and rest all equipment are carried from GLE.

