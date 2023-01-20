Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Deliveries Start, Checkout the Fastest Production Car Ever Built

Mercedes-AMG One generated tremendous interest among car enthusiasts ever since it was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. The German carmaker had launched the production version of its AMG Project One in June 2022. Now latest reports suggest that Mercedes has started the deliveries of its Formula 1-inspired AMG One hypercar.

The AMG One, touted as a performance-specific hypercar, is the fastest and most powerful Mercedes-AMG road car yet. In fact, the AMG One is now also the fastest street-legal vehicle around the iconic Nurburgring. The Mercedes-AMG One is capable of doing a 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and hit the 200 kmph mark in just seven seconds. While the top speed of this beastly car is limited to around 350 kmph, it still eclipses the 342kph-capable Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR.

These impressive performance figures are made possible by an intricate hybrid powertrain that is comprised of a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine and four electric motors. The combined output of the AMG One is an astonishing 1062 bhp which is 333 bhp more than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. It is worth noting that the AMG One’s V6 powertrain is a derivative of the same British-engineered F1 engine that has powered Mercedes to eight consecutive constructors’ titles.

However, AMG One’s V6 idles at 1,200 rpm instead of 5,000 rpm as is the case in the Mercedes F1 car. Interestingly, the combustion engine has to be rebuilt once every 50,000 kilometers. Mercedes-Benz has used a carbon fibre monocoque chassis that provides the requisite aerodynamic capabilities to the AMG One. The AMG One has as many as six driving modes – Race Safe, Race, EV, Individual, Race Plus and Strat 2, the last two reserved for track use.

The AMG One’s interior is also inspired by F1 and is punctuated by a sporty steering wheel that has shift lights and rotary controls for the driving modes, traction control system and rear wing. Reportedly, Mercedes-Benz will only produce 275 units of the AMG One and the hypercar will be priced over Rs 22 crore. The likes of Lewis Hamilton, David Coulthard and Nico Rosberg will receive the exclusive AMG One.

